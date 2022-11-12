3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $349,900

Impressive modern townhouse in a desirable Fitchburg location! Nearby walkable amenities include restaurants, bike trails, coffee & ice cream shops, and multiple parks. Once inside, you'll find three bedrooms each with their own private en suite bath offering a rare opportunity for renting out space to roommates. Sip your morning coffee on the private balcony or cozied up next to the living room gas fireplace. Stunning kitchen calls for lovers of cooking & entertaining with stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry with crown molding, & a center island with breakfast bar. Other can't-miss features include luxury vinyl flooring on the main level, high ceilings, convenient upper level laundry, & a private 2-car garage. Easy access to the beltline, downtown Madison, and Epic!