3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $359,900

NO Condo Fee, annual HOA dues $100. Under construction, est completion mid-end November 2021. Brand New zero-lot-line homes located in Fitchburg's newest, popular Terravessa neighborhood. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, big windows for natural light, large quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, mudroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2nd floor laundry, owner's suite with walk-in closet, large 2 car garage. Within walking distance to the brand new "net-zero energy" elementary school - Forest Edge and a daycare center. 1 year builder warranty included. You will enjoy this new 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. Call today for available units! Pics/Video/Virtual Tours are of a similar model home.