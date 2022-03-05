 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $359,900

Impeccably maintained 3 bed/2.5 bath 2 story with an open concept Craftsman layout in the attractive Oregon school district! Enter the home to pristine LVP flooring throughout the main living space w/ superb kitchen featuring Auburn Ridge cabinetry, Kohler plumbing fixtures, SS apps, and island w/ breakfast bar. The upper level showcases a beautiful owner's suite w/ a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and en suite bath w/ oversized walk-in shower. An additional 2 bedrooms and guest bathroom complete the upstairs. The full, unfinished basement is a blank canvas for your design ideas & is already stubbed for a future 3rd full bath. Don’t miss this excellent, newer construction opportunity in Fitchburg!

