3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $375,900

No condo fees. Gorgeous New 3BR/3.5BA, two-story Twin Home featuring beautiful finishes, room to entertain family & friends, LVT flooring on main, great room w/ gas FP, window seat, Cook’s kitchen w/ full-sized white cabinets, granite, gas range, breakfast bar island, walk-in pantry. Step out to your patio for grilling & chilling or relax on your covered porch. Casual dining space & laundry on main, upstairs are two generous BR. Owner’s suite w/ shower BA, 2nd BR w/ tub BA, both w/ walk-in closets. Enjoy the Lower-level finished family room, 3rd bedroom or office/workout & full bath. Storage room, 2 car garage pre-wired for electric car. Easy yard care. Enjoy the close by bike trails, walk to elementary, daycare & park. Quality Built by MABA's 2021 Builder of the Year! Move in ready.

