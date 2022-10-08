3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $379,900

Move-in Ready 11/30/22! Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Moen®, Floor360, Dave Jones and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.
A man is dead after being thrown from farm equipment Friday, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said.
Former Badgers All-American Joe Thomas won't be joining the Badgers program as an employee, despite hinting at it during interview on "Wilde & Tausch."
Circus World recently unveiled their multi-year vision of Circus World. It includes renovations of historic structures, a new year-round performance space, a circus school, and much more.
Paul Chryst wasn't fired for one thing. A number of small things added up. Here's a look at how things turned for the Badgers' former football coach.
A 29-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court on Monday charged with being intoxicated on Friday when her car struck an SUV on Highway 33 near the off-ramp of Highway 151.
Galley Studio, in downtown Portage, has been taking photographs of locals for 75 years with an eye to never stop.
Three Baraboo residents were released from Sauk County Jail as a result of an incident in the city on Wednesday night where they allegedly removed a group of Baraboo High School students from a Jeep while wielding a flamethrower. One of the residents was school athletic director James Langkamp, who was not charged.
Mauston may soon be “running on Dunkin’."
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
A 53-year-old rural Waupun man was sentenced to a year in prison on Thursday for his sixth offense of drunken driving.