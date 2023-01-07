 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $389,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $389,900

Move-in Ready 2/20/23! Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this home. This home is Quality360 certified, meaning it exceeds energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. You can expect the best local brands and trades for your home, including Pella®, Kohler®, Moen®, Floor360, Dave Jones and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital. The Bills said in a statement: “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News