 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $394,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $394,900

Move-in Ready 2/20/23! This Tribeca home features a smart, open layout and ticks off all your boxes. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with locally crafted cabinetry, and painted trim and doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and stainless appliances, plus a large pantry for added storage. Owner’s Suite has a private bath, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. 2-car garage. Retreat to your patio for some R&R. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team. Make this home yours!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News