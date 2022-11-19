Almost finished! Check out this New Construction, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home in the newest Fitchburg Subdivision - Terravessa! This home boasts a large, White and stylish Blue Kitchen with Beautiful Quartz Countertops, SS Appliances, pull-out shelves, soft close doors/drawers, Laundry Room and Cubbies! Stone or Tile Fireplace, large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and attached Bath, etc.! All this within walking distance to the new 'Net-Zero' elementary school and Mariposa Day Care. Terravessa Subdivision is focused on Sustainability, Community, and Recreation. Go to www.Terravessa. com to learn about the future plans of this Community. Easy access to the Beltline and close to Oregon. Make an offer and move in!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $445,000
