Move in READY! Brand new single family home located in Fitchburg's newest, popular Terravessa neighborhood. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, big windows, great sunlight, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, mudroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs, owner's suite with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2 car garage. Within walking distance to the brand new "net-zero energy" elementary school - Forest Edge and a new daycare facility. You will enjoy this new 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. Call today for showings! Pictures, video & virtual tours are of a "Similar Model" home.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $449,900
