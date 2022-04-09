 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $464,990

Move in READY NOW! Brand new single family homes located in Fitchburg's newest, popular Terravessa neighborhood. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, big windows, great sunlight, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, mudroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs, owner's suite with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2 car garage. Within walking distance to the brand new "net-zero energy" elementary school - Forest Edge and a new daycare facility. You will enjoy this new 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. Call today for showings! Video and Virtual Tours are of Similar Model Home.

