One of a kind 3 bedroom contemporary ranch situated on a wooded lot in Seminole Forest. Sunlight fills the 20 ft. vaulted ceiling living room with warm stone fireplace. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen with stone backsplash, granite countertops and newer LG stainless steel appliances. Light-filled dining room with views of mature trees in the backyard. Large primary bedroom and beautifully updated bath with his and her sinks, soaking jet tub, and walk-in closet. All bedrooms are located on main level with updated second bathroom. Finished basement with full bath, family room, and tons of storage space. Newer Anderson Renewal windows and HVAC. New light fixtures and ceiling fans. SimpliSafe security system/Nest thermostat. 2-car garage. Come and see this stunning home!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $469,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo woman is under arrest for fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana after a K9 alerted to the presence of drugs during a Mauston traff…
The Village of Lake Delton has placed Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman on paid administrative leave while it investigates allegations of discrimination and abuses of power in regards to Dells-Delton EMS employees.
A group of almost 50 residents met in Columbia County town of Courtland Wednesday to discuss their opposition to a proposed solar project plan…
A change in traffic patterns has the post office in Beaver Dam looking for a new home.
The International Association of Firefighters branch in Lake Delton, IAFF L5026 wants Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman removed from hi…
A Reedsburg man appeared in court Friday after Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said a deputy found him behind the wheel of a running car in a…
After 15 years of aiding the living in saying goodbye to those who have died, a Baraboo funeral home director has brought on some help.
A Mauston man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after allegedly falling asleep while drunk in a parked vehicle on the si…
A Mauston man was released Monday on a $2,000 signature bond after the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found him in a vehicle in a …
The senior heavyweight's overtime win was the icing on the cake for the Blue Devils, who qualified for Tuesday's team sectional and also have 11 going on to individual sectionals