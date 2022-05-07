 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $479,900

New Construction, move-in ready mid June 2022. Brand new single family home located in Fitchburg's newest, popular Terravessa neighborhood. Oregon School District. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, main level office/den/family room. Big windows, great sunlight, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, mudroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs, owner's suite with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2-car garage. Within walking distance to the new "net-zero energy" elementary school - Forest Edge and new daycare facility. You will enjoy this 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. Pics, Video, Virtual Tours are of Similar Model Home. **Open House on 5/8 from 11am-1pm, held at 4872 Tat Soi Rd, Fitchburg WI 53711.**

