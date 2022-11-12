3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $479,900

Move-in ready! Brand new single family home located in Fitchburg's newest, popular Terravessa neighborhood. Oregon School District. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, main level office/den/family room. Big windows, great sunlight, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, mudroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs, owner's suite with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2-car garage. Within walking distance to the new "net-zero energy" elementary school - Forest Edge and new daycare facility. You will enjoy this 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. Pics, Video, Virtual Tours are of Similar Model Home. !Open House Sat 10/8 Noon-2pm, held at 4871 Jicama Rd.