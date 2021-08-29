3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $494,900

Completely renovated 3 bed 3 bath open concept home on almost 1 acre fenced lot! Country living close to the city w/gorgeous yard backing to wooded area for privacy, easy access to downtown Madison and great Oregon schools. Open main level is great for entertaining w/gas fireplace, attached sun room w/wet bar, and walkout to huge two-tier deck. Chef's kitchen boasts double oven, double dishwashers, Silestone countertops, farm sink and separate vegetable sink, and walk-in pantry. All remodeled bathrooms. Upper level owner suite w/double vanity and luxury glass tile shower. Finished walkout LL rec room w/cypress wood paneled walls, gas fireplace, full bath, and 3-season room. Priced below recent appraisal. Seller not moving in due to unexpected health reasons. Move-in ready!