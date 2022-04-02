Move in Ready by end of July! Backing up to woods! Brand new single family homes located in Fitchburg's newest, popular Terravessa neighborhood. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, big windows, great sunlight, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, mudroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs, owner's suite with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2 car garage. Within walking distance to the brand new "net-zero energy" elementary school - Forest Edge and a new daycare facility. You will enjoy this new 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. Call today for showings! Pictures, video & virtual tours are of a "Similar Model" home.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $569,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Baraboo man faces charge alleging six years of repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Thomas A. Tierney, 24, was charged last week with felony first-degree sexual assault - sexual contact with person under age of 13.
The Badgers took on UW-Green Bay on Tuesday night in a spring practice scrimmage, and empty seats were few and far between.
A Reedsburg woman died in a rear-end crash on Interstate 94 in Waukesha County on Monday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Wisconsin deputy fired for likely causing own injuries with box cutter, firing gun while intoxicated, Sheriff's Office says
After the incident, police searched for the alleged assailant. Residents in the immediate area were on lockdown. The investigation turned up no answers, but rather inconsistences in the deputy's initial statement, officials said.
Sunday night wasn't the first time Chris Rock had joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, but it may have been his last.
The trial begins for a Reedsburg man accused of shooting a man in January 2021 in the parking lot of Walmart in Lake Delton.
Two people are in stable condition after being shot in Wisconsin Dells in the morning of March 30 after being transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is investigating the situation with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.
Jury finds Reedsburg man guilty after January 2021 shooting outside Lake Delton Walmart.
Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading toward Ukraine's border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said.