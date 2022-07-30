New construction just completed! The quality is easy to see in this amazing 3BR/2BA ranch in Verona school district. Open plan with split bedrooms has vaulted ceiling and beautiful finishes including: Amish cherry cabs, quartz kitchen counters, custom backsplash, pantry, stainless appliances w/ slide in gas range, LVP/LVT flooring. Owner suite w/double vanity, gorgeous tiled shower & huge walk in. Trex composite deck, sodded/landscaped yard, mud/laundry room off extra deep 2 car garage. LL has abundant natural light, 9' ceilings & ready to finish 1,100+ more sq ft. Great location minutes to Target/new Costco/restaurants/schools plus access to Military Ridge Bike trail and easy commute east, west or downtown.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Portage woman told law enforcement she would get large amounts of methamphetamine delivered to her Portage residence and then a man would se…
A Portage man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old at his apartment.
A 42-year-old Park Ridge, Illinois resident is dead after a vehicle being driven by 30-year-old Blair C. Murphy, of Merrimac, collided with th…
Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Chhim to 14 years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision for attempted homicide.
The semi left Interstate 41, crashed through a fence, crossed a frontage road and smashed into the house just north of Oshkosh.
No one was injured Friday when a small airplane crashed within Beaver Dam city limits.
A house in Baraboo caught fire on Sunday morning, according to the Baraboo Fire Department. No injuries were reported, but the house and property inside the house's garage were a total loss.
A Spring Green man has been charged with endangering the safety and strangling a woman while holding her against her will at his residence.
A 12-year-old boy and a vehicle were both struck by lightning on July 23 at Mirror Lake State Park during the night thunderstorms. The boy was released from St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo the next day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
A Baraboo man arrested in November 2020 after leaving the scene of a crash along State Highway 33 was recently sentenced for his fifth offense…