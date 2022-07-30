 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $575,000

New construction just completed! The quality is easy to see in this amazing 3BR/2BA ranch in Verona school district. Open plan with split bedrooms has vaulted ceiling and beautiful finishes including: Amish cherry cabs, quartz kitchen counters, custom backsplash, pantry, stainless appliances w/ slide in gas range, LVP/LVT flooring. Owner suite w/double vanity, gorgeous tiled shower & huge walk in. Trex composite deck, sodded/landscaped yard, mud/laundry room off extra deep 2 car garage. LL has abundant natural light, 9' ceilings & ready to finish 1,100+ more sq ft. Great location minutes to Target/new Costco/restaurants/schools plus access to Military Ridge Bike trail and easy commute east, west or downtown.

