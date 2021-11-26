3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $595,000

Get new construction peace of mind without building yourself! Finished in October, this William Ryan is on a large almost 1/3-acre lot in the desirable Stoner Prairie neighborhood w/Verona School District. Walkable to schools, restaurants & parks w/ a quick drive to downtown. Main level is bright w/9’ ceilings, lots of added windows & LVP flooring throughout. Main level also features a 2-story foyer, mudroom, gas FP, formal dining rm & office/flex rm. Chef’s kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, gas range & walk-in pantry. 3 bedrms & laundry upstairs. Master suite has walk-in closet & bathroom w/dual vanities & tiled shower. Easily expand your living by finishing the basement which has space for another bedroom, living room & is stubbed for a full bathroom.