3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $600,000

Immaculate ranch condominium home that backs up to wooded green space in Fitchburg’s sought-after Forest Glen community. The expansive open layout provides a great flow for entertaining. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite bath, complete with a luxurious jetted tub and walk-in shower. You’ll love the finished, exposed lower level with a wet bar, family room, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, and a full bath, perfect for hosting overnight guests. Spend warm summer evenings taking in the scenic nature views on your screened-in porch. Stunning chef’s kitchen with stainless, top of the line appliances; integrated sound system throughout, beautiful designer finishes; 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled style and amenities.