Bright & Sunny, 3 BR/2.5BA open concept executive New Build Farmhouse. Notice the quality details, modern custom lighting & Gorgeous Windows throughout! Spacious Great Rm w/ easy care LVP floors, gas FP, Cooks kitchen, quartz, gas range, soft close cabinets, breakfst bar island, pantry, tiled backsplash. Open Dining walks out to patio. Main flr office/den, laundry w/utility sink, handy bench & hooks, granite vanity half BA. 3 BR upstairs, owners suite w/ double shower, dbl quartz vanity & walk-in closet, two guest BRs & main quartz vanity tub/shower BA. Rear entry oversized 2 car gar, LL egress exposure, partially finished walls. Come home to easy yard care; more time for fun. Relax on front porch! Quality built by MABAs 2021 Builder of the Year! Some Pictures are of a Similar Model home.