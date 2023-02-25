Modern Farmhouse sunny & bright, 3 BR/2.5BA open concept executive two story. See the quality difference, custom lighting & Gorgeous Windows throughout! Spacious Great Rm w/ easy care LVP floors, gas FP, Cooks kitchen, quartz, soft close, tall upper cabinets, navy breakfast bar island, pantry, tiled backsplash. Open Dining walks out to private patio. Main flr office/den, laundry w/utility sink, handy bench & hooks, granite vanity half BA. 3 BR upstairs, owners suite w/ double shower, dbl quartz vanity & walk-in closet, two guest BRs & main quartz vanity tub/shower BA. Rear entry oversized 2 car gar, Easy lawn care & huge side yard for playing! Lower-level egress exposure, ready for you to finish! Walk to elementary or park. Oregon schools. Quality built by MABAs 2021 Builder of the Year.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $604,900
