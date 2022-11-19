 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $608,900

  • Updated
Est completion date 12/5. Traditional Farmhouse bright & sunny, 3 BR/2.5BA open concept executive two story. Designer cabinet hardware, custom lighting & Gorgeous windows throughout! Spacious Great Rm w/ white oak LVP floors, gas FP, Cook’s kitchen, quartz, soft close cabinets, breakfast bar island, pantry, bright kitchen window. Open Dining walks out to patio. Main floor office/den, laundry w/utility sink, handy bench & hooks, granite vanity half BA. 3 BR upstairs, owner’s suite w/ dbl shower, dbl quartz vanity & walk-in closet, two guest BRs & main quartz vanity tub/shower BA. Rear entry oversized 2 car gar, LL egress exposure, partially finished walls. Relax on front porch! Quality built by MABA's 2021 Builder of the Year! Virtual Tours and some Pictures are of a Similar Model home.

