EDC: 10/2022. 2-story, 3 bedroom, flex room, 2.5 baths across from the proposed park. Main floor with LVP floor, gas fireplace with Presario Lumen tile, box mantel with built-ins. Flex room, powder rm. Kitchen incudes quartz island, stainless steel appliances, vent fan, gas range and expansive walk-in pantry. Tucked off the kitchen large mudroom & pocket office. 2nd floor en-suite with double sinks, tiled shower and walk-in closet, 2nd bath double sinks and laundry. Lower level includes 9' ceiling, egress window and stubbed for a full bath. Landscape included.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $639,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The suspect in the Sep. 1 explosion at Beagles Bar and Grill in Lyndon Station is currently awaiting formal charges while being treated for burns and detained by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.
Pardeeville went high-tech to replace its old field-lining machine. A robot used across the athletic complex is expected to pay itself off rather quickly.
A gun was recovered at the scene and the deputy was equipped with a body camera, state officials said.
A Plain woman was recently charged with child abuse after a 10-year-old accused her of beating the child with a broom.
“It is still under investigation,” Riel said. “No citations were issued at this point. The sun appeared to be a factor in the accident.”
Merritt Andrew Parks, 66, faces multiple charges.
“It made sense to me at the time,” one Army veteran said. “It became crystal clear pretty quickly what they stood for .... They’re nuts.”
Armando Loyal has been loyal to Circus Worlds' elephants for years. They're off to Hugo, Oklahoma, for the winter.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in …
The man said he was the victim and was just defending himself.