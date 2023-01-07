 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $644,900

Farm House style & luxurious modern touches in this gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA Executive Terravessa 2 story. Huge Chef’s kitchen w/ 2 ovens, gas range, quartz, pantry, breakfast bar island, 42” uppers, soft close. LVP floors on main, Designer lighting & hardware throughout! Relax & Entertain in the spacious dining and great rm w/ gas FP & sunny windows! Main fl office/den w/ built-in shelves. Owner’s suite w/custom closet, ensuite BA w/double head shower, granite dbl vanity. Two more guest BR & spacious main granite dbl vanity BA. Convenient main floor mudroom, drop zone, laundry & granite vanity powder rm. Insulated & finished 2 car Garage, huge patio for grilling, back yard for playing. LL ready to finish. Quality built by MABA’s 2021 Builder of the Year. Walk to park, elementary, future shops.

