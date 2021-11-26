Amazing horse lovers dream! Looking for space, privacy, recreation, a place to store all your toys and awesome hunting - this property has it all! This 3,768 +/- sqft 3 bed / 3 1/2 bath home is nestled on 27 +/- wooded acres! Not many settings like this one available! Property features 2 Morton Buildings - 90x30 with a 12 horse stall stable, tack room, 60x60 indoor arena, office, 4 rail PVC fenced-in paddocks, with electric, water and riding trails! Brick Tudor home has hardwood & tile floors, custom built cabinets, 6 panel doors, marble fireplace, master bath has whirlpool, stream shower, double vanity, 3 car heated garage and sprinkler system! Enjoy Boating and fishing with Lake Wisconsin minutes away!
3 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $1,380,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAUKESHA – Waukesha Police Department identified five casualties in Sunday night’s Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, including a woman who on…
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a bull elk was illegally shot and killed on the opening day of the Wisconsin gun deer hunting season.
A Reedsburg woman, who was one of two people charged with felony child neglect with the consequence of bodily harm after a 9-month-old in thei…
A former Baraboo man accused of attacking a child multiple times was released on a $3,000 signature bond Thursday.
- Updated
An SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
When Karen Stanley first purchased the Italianate style mansion at 138 First St., Baraboo, with the vision of creating a café, she did not see…
Green Valley Enterprises has been gifted $100,000 from former Beaver Dam residents Peter and Cheryl Jung.
Sometimes deer kill other deer, even themselves, fighting to be dominant, or when a buck enters another buck’s home area.
Portage police arrested a teenager with over 75 grams of THC and other evidence claiming she was selling marijuana.
An arrest warrant has been issued in a case involving the burglary of a backyard shed in Portage.