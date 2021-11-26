3 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $1,380,000

Amazing horse lovers dream! Looking for space, privacy, recreation, a place to store all your toys and awesome hunting - this property has it all! This 3,768 +/- sqft 3 bed / 3 1/2 bath home is nestled on 27 +/- wooded acres! Not many settings like this one available! Property features 2 Morton Buildings - 90x30 with a 12 horse stall stable, tack room, 60x60 indoor arena, office, 4 rail PVC fenced-in paddocks, with electric, water and riding trails! Brick Tudor home has hardwood & tile floors, custom built cabinets, 6 panel doors, marble fireplace, master bath has whirlpool, stream shower, double vanity, 3 car heated garage and sprinkler system! Enjoy Boating and fishing with Lake Wisconsin minutes away!