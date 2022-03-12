 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $374,999

MUST SEE PROPERTY!!! This Shared wall / half duplex is located directly across the street from Lodi schools, only a couple blocks from the golf course, and just 2 miles from Lake Wisconsin. This is a perfect example where LOCATION IS EVERYTHING. Consider the chaotic travels for kids a thing of the past. This property offers tons of upscale finishes, spacious rooms, and a full unfinished basement that when complete, would practically double your finished square feet. Don't let this one slip away. Finally a place to call "HOME" and not just your house. . . . . (Seller is willing to finish the basement for the buyer at his regular contractor rate if desired)

