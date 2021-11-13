 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $438,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $438,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $438,000

Estimated completion March 2022. Incredible views welcome you to this brand-new ranch in Lodi's beautiful Terrace Vista on spacious 0.38 acre lot. This 1,562 sq.ft. open concept home features loads of windows, cathedral ceilings and a walk-out to composite deck! Kitchen features granite island, tile backsplash, black stainless appliances & a pantry w/ ample storage. Cozy gas fireplace anchors sunny great room. 1st floor laundry room and mudroom that features custom built-in lockers. 3 nicely sized bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. The pre-planned, exposed basement gives you the option to add 850 square feet during construction or in the future for add’l living space! Enjoy the close proximity to Lake Wisconsin and easy commute to Madison!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News