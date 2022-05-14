 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $439,900

Showings start 5/13. Under construction! Estimated to be completed Early June! This custom built 3 bed/ 3 bath has so much to offer! Kitchen offers vaulted ceilings, Island, SS appliances, really plywood box kitchens cabinets w/ soft close hardware. Primary bed includes walk-in tile shower, SV sink and walk-in closet! Finished LL includes 1 bed/1 bath w/ SV sink and walk-in shower. Other features include 13x11 Sunroom and 21x 23 garage!

