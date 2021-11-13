3 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $465,000

Estimated completion April 2022. Incredible views welcome you to this brand-new 2-story in Lodi's beautiful Terrace Vista on spacious 0.38 acre lot. This 1,809 sq.ft. open concept home has walls of windows & a walk-out to composite deck. Huge granite island is the centerpiece of the well-designed kitchen that includes black stainless appliances & a pantry w/ample storage. Cozy gas fireplace anchors the sunny great room. 1st floor laundry room w/ sink off the mud room which features custom built-in lockers + a drop zone. 2nd floor boasts 3 oversized bedrooms. The pre-planned, exposed basement gives you the option to add 600 square feet during construction or in the future for add’l living space! Enjoy the close proximity to Lake Wisconsin and easy commute to Madison!