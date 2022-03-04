 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,125,000

ONE-OF-A-KIND LAKE MENDOTA PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE BOAT SLIP! The owner spared no expense in remodeling this spectacular 3,100 square foot out of-the-movies contemporary showplace with soaring 25-foot great room ceilings, wall of windows Breathtaking views of Lake Mendota and Cherokee Lake, with all-day sunshine from sunrise to sunset. Wrap-around outdoor deck four stories up offers panoramic views. Private owner's wing includes a owner's suite with access to wraparound deck, huge walk-in California custom closet and remodeled bath with whirlpool tub and glass surround shower. Office has custom built-in bookcase, double-sided fireplace, direct lake views, access to deck. First level living with custom staircase to theater/music room and second living room on second floor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Derek Joseph Hines

Derek Joseph Hines

SAVANNAH, GA—Derek Joseph Hines, age 31, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1990, in Mauston WI. So…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News