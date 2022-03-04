3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,125,000

ONE-OF-A-KIND LAKE MENDOTA PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE BOAT SLIP! The owner spared no expense in remodeling this spectacular 3,100 square foot out of-the-movies contemporary showplace with soaring 25-foot great room ceilings, wall of windows Breathtaking views of Lake Mendota and Cherokee Lake, with all-day sunshine from sunrise to sunset. Wrap-around outdoor deck four stories up offers panoramic views. Private owner's wing includes a owner's suite with access to wraparound deck, huge walk-in California custom closet and remodeled bath with whirlpool tub and glass surround shower. Office has custom built-in bookcase, double-sided fireplace, direct lake views, access to deck. First level living with custom staircase to theater/music room and second living room on second floor.