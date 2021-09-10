3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,149,000

NEWLY REMODELED ONE-OF-A-KIND LAKE MENDOTA PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE BOAT SLIP! The owner spared no expense in remodeling this spectacular 3,100 square foot out of-the-movies contemporary showplace with soaring 25-foot great room ceilings, wall of windows Breathtaking views of Lake Mendota with all-day sunshine from sunrise to sunset. Wrap-around outdoor patio four stories up offers panoramic views. Private master wing includes a master suite with huge walk-in custom closet and remodeled master bath with whirlpool tub and glass surround shower. Office has custom built-in bookcase, fireplace, direct lake views and access to the wrap-around patio. First level living with custom staircase to theater/music room and second living room on second floor. Seller will consider lease to purchase option.