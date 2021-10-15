NEW PRICE INCLUDES BOAT LIFT! ONE-OF-A-KIND LAKE MENDOTA PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE BOAT SLIP! The owner spared no expense in remodeling this spectacular 3,100 square foot out of-the-movies contemporary showplace with soaring 25-foot great room ceilings, wall of windows Breathtaking views of Lake Mendota with all-day sunshine from sunrise to sunset. Wrap-around outdoor patio four stories up offers panoramic views. Private master wing includes a master suite with huge walk-in custom closet and remodeled master bath with whirlpool tub and glass surround shower. Office has custom built-in bookcase, fireplace, direct lake views. First level living with custom staircase to theater/music room and second living room on second floor. Canvas covered Boat Lift incl is like new, 5000lb weight capacity.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo resident was charged in the death of a Lake Delton man who was shot Saturday at Wilderness Resort.
A woman was shot by Columbia County Sheriff’s Department deputies Sunday afternoon in the town of Scott, according to a press release from the…
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …
A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.
A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
JUNEAU — A $6,000 sign-on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
- Updated
Benvenuto’s Italian Grill, which opened across from Warner Park in late 2002, and is known for its meatballs and large portions, has closed.
My good friend Liisa Eyerly and I share many things in common including a love of writing, playing tennis and pickleball, and an appreciation …
A man has been arrested for his sixth OWI, after police came to his house.