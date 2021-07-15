3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,510

Dear Parents, would you like the opportunity to have a master bedroom completely separated from the kids bedrooms? Oak Park Terrace Manufactured home community has the perfect home for you. This Brand New 3 bed 2 bath Home offers over 1,056 Sq.Ft of living space and sells for only $59,900 plus low lot fees. Enjoy this open split floor plan, upgraded appliances and much more. Oak Park Terrace is located minutes away from the Dane County Airport and is close to public transportation, golf courses, farmer s markets, UW Campus, museums, and restaurants. Call us today to schedule a Self-Tour. Don't forget to ask about our Affordable Finance options.