3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,530

Would you like to Pay $299 for your first month rent? Highland Manor Manufactured home community has the perfect home for you. This Brand New 3 bed 2 bath Home offers over 1,056 Sq. Ft of living space. Enjoy the open floorplan, upgraded Stainless Steel appliances, spacious bedrooms and much more. Highland Manor is located less than 2 miles away from Lake Monona & Lake Waubesa and is close to all restaurants shopping centers and much more. Don't forget to ask about our Affordable Finance options.