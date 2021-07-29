3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,575

Close enough to the action, yet far enough away to really feel like home, Highland Manor is a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, Highland Manor is offering a classic 2021 model year, 1056 sq. ft., 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,575.00 per month, including site fees! Contact our representatives to schedule a viewing of this amazing retro home and learn about our promotional incentives!