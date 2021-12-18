3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,595

There s no place like home, and you should make your home in Highland Manor, a well-maintained, professionally-managed manufactured home community. Right now, you could buy a 2018 model year, 1056 sq. ft. 3 bed/2 bath home. Call Highland Manor today to schedule a viewing of this home and learn more about our financing options!
A Baraboo woman and her dog died in a house fire Sunday night, according to Baraboo Police.
JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Juneau man made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
A Lyndon Station man is facing several felony drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to confidential informants during two contr…
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.
FOX LAKE—Terry Robert Alsum, age 64, of Fox Lake, unexpectedly went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home.
An early morning fire at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo is under investigation.
At it’s meeting Monday night, Beaver Dam School Board lifted the requirement that elementary school students wear masks in school.
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
A former Spring Green woman appeared in Sauk County court on Tuesday via zoom to plead no contest of charges of child neglect.
The Baraboo Police Department identified Thursday the woman who died in a house fire Sunday night as Carolyn R. Hanley, 79.