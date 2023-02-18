Highland Manor, a professionally managed, well-maintained manufactured home community, currently has a 1056 sq. ft. home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale. Take advantage of this offer now and live in one of the state's most attractive areas. Call and schedule a viewing of this home and ask about our flexible financing options!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,650
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amber Lundgren will likely never live outside of prison again.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Emergency personnel were called to a residential address Feb. 11 around 9:30 a.m. after a report of unresponsive child. The child was pronounc…
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?