3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,865

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Among the contested races for a seat on the Sauk County Board in Tuesday's spring election, two incumbents could not keep their hold on the position, and one lost to the now youngest supervisor.
A 26-year-old Columbus man was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorized skateboard crashed in Columbus on Saturday.
Eric Warnke, 22, needs a kidney transplant. He's looking for a living donor and asking, "Could you be a match?"
A Beaver Dam man was placed on a $20,000 cash bond on Monday after allegedly threatening his girlfriend's life over the weekend.
The girl's mother reportedly told police she would allow the child to stay with Darese T. Bethley a week at a time, a couple of times a month. Upon returning from the man's apartment in July, the girl complained of pain, police said.
The man allegedly parked outside outside a young woman's house with a semi-automatic rifle, handcuffs and a plan to threaten and sexually assault her. A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle, and police responded.
Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.
A 45-year-old man was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide and arson in the death of his uncle, according to authorities.
Randolph added a trophy to the collection, its state-record 11th gold ball. But there were talented players all over the area. Here's who made the WiscNews awards list
The town of Courtland in Columbia County has prime agricultural land which may be covered with solar panels.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.