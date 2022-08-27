3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,950

If you're looking for a beautiful place to call home, consider Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, all-ages, manufactured home community. Right now, you could purchase a 2022 3 bed/2 bath home with 960 sq. ft. of space in Oak Park Terrace. Call to schedule a viewing and learn about our financing and promotional options! Call or text Logan at 608-286-9859
Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead and two more were found in need of medical attention.
A lifetime sex offender registrant caught in Reedsburg attempting to buy children food and alcohol or offer them money was found guilty of chi…
Maggie Hartwig and Anni Braund both earned honorable mention WVCA all-state honors last fall and return to lead Sauk Prairie. Here are 10 area players to know this fall.
Police found cash, heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Portage last week, according to court documents.
When Baraboo Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Pointon celebrated 40 years as a firefighter in February 2017, he said he would attempt to bre…
Three people died following a crash that involved a semi truck and a 2022 Jeep Cherokee in Adams County, near Friendship.
The impending loss of a cheese plant in Belmont and the expansion of another near Brodhead reveals the economics of the industry that continues to expand.
There's a lot of boys soccer talent in the Wiscnews area, here are 10 players to get to know.
Why on earth would a team fighting for a postseason berth trade the game's top closer for so little in return?
Here's the skinny on area high school girls volleyball conference favorites, contenders and things to watch
Four area schools return major pieces as they look to recapture their respective conference championships, while plenty of other upstarts are hoping to crash the race for the top spot.