3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,980

Own your own home in a quiet, well-maintained neighborhood! This 3 bed/2 bath home has plenty of living space. Every day could feel like a vacation! Call us today to schedule a showing and see all the benefits of living in Oak Park Terrace, a professionally managed community. Ask about our special incentive programs! This one won't last long!

