3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,995

Your new home is waiting for you in Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. If you're just starting out or have a small family, you owe it to yourself to look at this 3 bed/2 bath, 1152 sq. ft. home. No more outrageous Madison rent! Talk to one of our representatives today by calling and schedule a viewing!

