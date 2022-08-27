 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,995

  • Updated
An exciting neighborhood in a growing area, Oak Park Terrace is a well-maintained, professionally managed, manufactured housing community. Move your family to a 2022 model year, 968 sq. ft., 3 bed/2 bath home. With our flexible financing options, you could own your own home for cheaper than renting. Call us today to talk with one of our representatives and schedule a viewing of your potential new home! Call or text Logan at 608-286-9859

