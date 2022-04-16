 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,995

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,995

Oak Park Terrace, a professionally managed, well-maintained manufactured home community, currently has a 1120 sq. ft., 2022 home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale. Call and schedule a viewing of this home and ask about our financing options!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One dead in Spring Green crash

One dead in Spring Green crash

The driver of a Toyota RAV4 died Tuesday morning after a collision with a semi truck on U.S. Highway 14 in Spring Green, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News