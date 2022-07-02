 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, WiscNews is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $106,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $106,900

Highland Manor, a professionally managed, well-maintained manufactured home community, currently has a 1120 sq. ft. 2022 home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale. Take advantage of this offer now and live in one of the state's most attractive areas. Call and schedule a viewing of this home and ask about our flexible financing options!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News