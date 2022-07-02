3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $106,900

Highland Manor, a professionally managed, well-maintained manufactured home community, currently has a 1120 sq. ft. 2022 home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale. Take advantage of this offer now and live in one of the state's most attractive areas. Call and schedule a viewing of this home and ask about our flexible financing options!
A car crash Wednesday required first responders to extricate the driver and passenger after the vehicle struck a metal railing.
Tragedy has struck in a horrible way, my beautiful partner in life Michelle Chiaro died unexpectedly on June 15 from Sepsis which is a bacterial invasion of the body.
Two 19-year-old males with ties to the Baraboo area were killed in a single-vehicle accident in the Town of Dellona on June 25.
Two people were killed Tuesday when the motorcycle they were riding was rear-ended while they were stopped for a turning vehicle on Highway 33 in Columbia County, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Two Portage residents died in a multiple vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
A Ripon man who sexually assaulted a child over two days during a trip to Wilderness Resort was sentenced Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
A Beaver Dam man faces felony charges for alegedly playing an inappropriate game of doctor with two girls, 6 and 7.
A Reedsburg man accused of exposing his genitals to children over the photo and video sharing app Snapchat was released on a $4,000 signature …
J-1 student gets prison time for Lake Delton stabbing.
According to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, the birth control "Plan B" pill is legal and remains available in Wisconsin. The so-called "abortion pill" is now illegal, following Friday's landmark SCOTUS ruling.