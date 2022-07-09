 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $106,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $106,900

Looking for a place away from all the hustle and bustle of the city? Right now, you could own a 2022 3 bed/2 bath home. That's 1120 square feet of living space! This amazing home is in Highland Manor, a family-oriented, well-maintained manufactured home community. Call now to view this home and learn about our promotional offers! Call or send a tet message to Logan at 608-286-9859

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Didi’s Keto opens in Hotel Rogers

Didi’s Keto opens in Hotel Rogers

Whether you’re a fan of the ketogenic diet, or just like good food, Didi’s Keto, Grab & Go, which opened June 4, could become a favorite stop in downtown Beaver Dam.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News