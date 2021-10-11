 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $195,000

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in a great North Madison location! Home features (per seller) include updated kitchen, hardwood floors, new 100 amp power panel, and a full basement – dry and ready for you to finish for additional living space! This home is within minutes of 2 great dog parks! Also close to schools, additional parks and recreation opportunities, Willy St Co-op North, Cherokee, and more! Expired listing in Jan 2021, due to buyer failing to deliver on financing, Seller decided to wait until summer to relist.

