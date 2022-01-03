Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath half-duplex condo with no condo fees! Main level has large living room with storage closet, open kitchen/dining with walkout to backyard brick patio with seat walls and 8x8 shed, primary bedroom and updated full bath with stall shower and linen closet. Two bedrooms and updated full bath upstairs. Finished lower level rec room with ample storage. Improvements since 2018 include washer and gas dryer, water heater, Amana range, vinyl flooring on main level, and more! Other features include vinyl replacement windows, ceiling fans in bedrooms, electrical upgrades, and 1 car attached garage. A great value. Move-in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $198,900
