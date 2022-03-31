 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,000

Available immediately! Cozy, updated 3 bed/2 bath home in the heart of Madison! Open concept flow from living, dining & into the updated kitchen. Two updated bathrooms & did we mention a 2nd kitchen for your holiday feasts? Everything is a short stroll; coffee shops, great restaurants, Vilas Zoo, Campus, Capitol & don’t forget the Farmer’s Market! Also Lake Wingra, where you can rent kayaks or go swimming from the beach is a short walk away! Close to bike paths for your commute! Two off-street parking spots available. This home may NOT be used for short term rental/air-bnb/vbro! Small dogs considered. NO CATS. Tenant must meet criteria!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two people shot in Wisconsin Dells, police say

Two people shot in Wisconsin Dells, police say

Two people are in stable condition after being shot in Wisconsin Dells in the morning of March 30 after being transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is investigating the situation with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News