With it's proximity to the Arboretum, there are so many outdoor activities and scenery nearby! We have constant wildlife activity, and it's a short stroll to Lake Wingra, where you can rent kayaks or go swimming from the beach. There's also the Vilas zoo nearby; the perfect lazy weekend activity! It's located very close to the bike path, including through the Arboretum, and you can easily navigate around Lake Monona on your bike! You have to love it's proximity to the heart of Downtown, along with feeling like you're in a private neighborhood. The remodel completed in 2020 includes: Appliances, flooring, carpeting, bathrooms, windows, furnace
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,250
Related to this story
Most Popular
Karin S. Luttinen is charged with a felony count of concealing the death of a child. She could face up to 1½ years in prison and 2 years of an extended supervision if convicted of the offense.
Culver’s hosts fundraiser for 25-year employee
Despite UW-Madison confirming 30 allegations of abuse and bullying, the USDA lets the former professor run a lab out of the agency's Madison office.
An employee at the BP station smashed out a window to rescue a woman from her vehicle after she allegedly crashed into a gas pump last week.
A Portage teen pleaded not guilty Thursday to four counts of take and drive vehicle without consent. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail linked to a 2020 obstructing officer case.
An investigation showed the Toyota Camry pulled out from the stop sign on Highway D to enter Highway 16 and was struck by the semi.
The Columbia County Board voted Wednesday to open most county highways to ATV/UTV traffic with a few segments remaining closed.
An 18-year-old Beaver Dam man could be facing some prison time after DNA evidence allegedly places him at the scene of a 2019 burglary in a garage.
A Baraboo woman was charged Monday with stealing more than $17,000 from her employer in less than two months.
An 87-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle accident in the town of Chester Sunday evening. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle.