3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,250

With it's proximity to the Arboretum, there are so many outdoor activities and scenery nearby! We have constant wildlife activity, and it's a short stroll to Lake Wingra, where you can rent kayaks or go swimming from the beach. There's also the Vilas zoo nearby; the perfect lazy weekend activity! It's located very close to the bike path, including through the Arboretum, and you can easily navigate around Lake Monona on your bike! You have to love it's proximity to the heart of Downtown, along with feeling like you're in a private neighborhood. The remodel completed in 2020 includes: Appliances, flooring, carpeting, bathrooms, windows, furnace