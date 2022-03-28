No Showings until Open house 3/27 at 11:00am. Great space in this THREE bed, 2 full bath end-unit condo with an amazing balcony! Open concept kitchen/living area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and even includes a pantry! All appliances purchased in 2020! Large primary suite with sliding doors to the extended balcony. 2nd bed is very large with a whole wall of closet space and great natural light! 3rd bedroom is great for a craft room, office space, or library. One parking space along with a storage unit included. Located 5 minutes away from everything you need! Basic UHP Home warranty to top it all off!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $209,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An employee at the BP station smashed out a window to rescue a woman from her vehicle after she allegedly crashed into a gas pump last week.
Baraboo man faces charge alleging six years of repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Culver’s hosts fundraiser for 25-year employee
Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $29.5 million contract to reconstruct the Interstate 90/94 and Highway 82 interchange at exit 69 in Mauston. Cons…
A Baraboo woman was charged Monday with stealing more than $17,000 from her employer in less than two months.
Despite UW-Madison confirming 30 allegations of abuse and bullying, the USDA lets the former professor run a lab out of the agency's Madison office.
An unknown amount of animal fat plugged 2,000 feet of sanitary sewer over the weekend, resulting in about 5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater being discharged as it was cleaned up, according to a press release.
The Baraboo City Council unanimously voted to drop the city's ownership stake in the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport, leaving it solely in the hands of the village of Lake Delton.
A former La Valle man was sentenced for attacking and threatening to kill three women outside an Excelsior home in September.
The Texas teen was behind the wheel earlier this week when a tornado flipped his red pickup truck. He drove away. Video shot by a storm chaser went viral.