COME ONE, COME ALL! Well maintained 2 bed, 2 bath ranch ready to move in & enjoy! Convenient Northside Madison location. Currently 2 bdrm, could easily convert back to 3 bdrms on main level or add egress to LL office/den. Huge primary bdrm w/ double closets & patio door to deck. Bright & cozy living rm w/gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen w/ample storage space. LL rec room perfect for gatherings around built in bar! LL office/den w/private bath & walk-in closet. Massive, Oversized 2 car garage + rec room w/ newly painted walls & epoxy floors. Mature back yard boasts large patio & deck; fenced on 3 sides. Furnace/AC/Water Heater updated last 4yrs. Walking distance to Berkeley Park & close to schools, restaurants, shopping & more! $1000 carpet credit.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Get away from that edge,” a woman warns my husband. He and I are part of a group living on the edge, touring Canyonlands, one of the five nat…
Police say a registered sex offender from California, who was living in a vehicle outside an Indiana hospital, was arrested after officials discovered she had left her 1-year-old son in the vehicle for nearly an hour.
A Montello woman allegedly escaped the Columbia County Jail as part of a work release program.
- Updated
An unprecedented number of community members attended the Baraboo School District’s annual meeting Monday, raising school board members’ salar…
Two people died, including a Baraboo School District student, and three others were injured in a vehicle accident Friday in the Sauk County to…
A local bar owner has been accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after giving her alcohol despite knowing she was not of legal a…
Former AL. Ringling Brewery employees file lawsuit against owners alleging sexual assault, death threats
Former employees and shareholders of a local business are suing the company and its owners for alleged sexual assault and lying to get them fi…
Portage Police received a shoplifting complaint at the Portage Wal-Mart. When they arrived they arrested a man who allegedly attempted to stea…
Both drivers were injured in a head-on collision Monday along Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells, according to information released by the …
Portage woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash into semi on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells, authorities say
A Portage woman was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash into a semi on Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells on Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.